Hyderabad: 50-bed modernised ICU inaugurated at Osmania General Hospital

Afzalgunj: A 50-bed modernised ICU along with high-end equipment developed by Cognizant in collaboration with Round Table India Trust and facilitated by Helping Hands Foundation was inaugurated by Jayesh Ranjan Principal Secretary of the Industries and Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments Telangana government at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) in Afzalgunj on Sunday, in presence of top brass of Cognizant and Dr B Nagender, Superintendent OGH.

"Cognizant (IT company) has donated over Rs 1.5 crore and executed it in partnership with Round Table India Trust which executed the project with great speed and efficiency.

Helping Hand Foundation was instrumental in getting all stakeholders together on a single platform and later parlayed with the OGH and sponsors for getting the project initiated, will also be doing the maintenance of the facility," said Mujtaba Hasan Askari of HHF.

Dr Nagender along with the RMOs expressed heartfelt gratitude for the generous and compassionate gesture of the donors and said that it will enormously benefit the patients.

Vice president of Cognizant, Shailaja, Director Chinta Subramaniam and other members of Round Table India Trust, Civil Surgeon RMO OGH, Dr B Sheshadri, nursing superintendent, Sujatha and the nursing team, department heads, and others were also present.