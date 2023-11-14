Hyderabad: 50 injured in Diwali cracker bursts; fall in eye injury cases

Hyderabad: The Diwali celebrations ended in agony, as around 50 people, including a three-year-old boy, were injured during the festivities in the city. Most victims sustained eye injuries while bursting crackers.

Compared to last year, there was a slight drop in eye injury cases on Sunday. Last year around 100 cases were reported. As per data from the Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, it received 72 persons with eye injuries; 10 percent of them were serious cases.

Of the 50 injury cases 43 were men and seven women. Among them, 17 were children under 15 years. According to doctors, of the eight patients in the IP block, five were admitted due to firecracker injuries. The L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), Maxi Vision and other private hospitals reported a few eye injury cases on Monday.

Dr Raja Lingam, superintendent, SD Hospital, said, “We have set up teams comprising surgeons, nursing, and paramedical staff across our outpatient, inpatient, and emergency wings to attend to patients affected by firecracker injuries. Around 50 eye injury cases have been reported in two days. Five patients with major injuries are under observation .”

Increase in eye injury cases during the festive season indicates a reminder of risks associated with firecrackers and the need for precautionary measures to ensure a safe and incident-free Diwali celebration, he added.said a senior doctor of Private Eye Hospital.

Said a senior doctor of a private eye hospital,“majority of incidents in the city are highlighting the lack of adherence to safety precautions. This year we have seen a slight drop in eye injury cases, as last year, be it a government hospital or private eye hospital, there were around 100 cases’.

‘Such incidents can only stop if citizens become curious and more awareness campaigns should be organised by the Health department.”

Despite the police ban on bursting of sound-emitting crackers on roads and public places except between 8 and 10 pm, bursting of fireworks in many places continued till early hours of Monday.