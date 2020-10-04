Hyderabad: 50 plasma donors felicitated

Hyderabad: As many as 50 plasma donors were felicitated on Saturday for setting an example of humanity and saving lives of Covid-19 patients.

While addressing the 'Thank You Plasma Angels' programme organised by Telangana Plasma Donors Association (TPDA), Apollo Hospital's joint managing director, Dr Sangita Reddy lauded the efforts of donors who helped others recover from the coronavirus. She said the way plague had led to renaissance in Europe, the Covid-19 crisis would also help in the same way to bring the world together.

Citing the comments of Lancet (a medical journal) Editor, Sangita Reddy said that the Covid-19 has been described as tridemic as it led to three types of epidemics. According to her with the all-out efforts of governments, people and medical personnel brought down the mortality rate.

TPDA president Gudur Narayana Reddy informed that about 50 plasma donors were felicitated on this occasion from 800 donors who have donated plasma through his newly-formed association.

Sunshine Hospital chairman AV Gurava Reddy said he wants to touch the feet of the donors who have donated plasma selflessly as a respect towards them. He appreciated the efforts of the association in bringing together the plasma donors.