Hyderabad: 6 held in Karmanghat communal violence

The city police on Sunday arrested six persons for allegedly attacking police personnel during communal disturbance that occurred at Karmanghat last week.



The arrested persons are identified as Shiva Chandra Giri (35) a businessman of Gowlipura, Varpa Lalith Chowdhary (22), a businessman from Meerpet, Godavala Sruthik Reddy (19), a degree student and resident of Meerpet, Medi Ankith (20), a degree student and resident of Almasguda, P Raj Sweekruth Reddy (19) pursuing management course and resident of Balapur and T Ramakrishna Reddy, a private employee and resident of Saroornagar.

A juvenile was also taken into custody.

The police said that the arrested persons are members of cow vigilant groups. They caused trouble at Karmanghat by gathering their associates, they added. "When the police tried to disperse the gathering the group damaged police vehicles and pelted stones on policemen resulting in injuries to a sub inspector of police," said Rachakonda CP Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat.