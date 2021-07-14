Hyderabad: 6 Riverse Osmosis Plants donated to primary health care centres

Hyderabad: Telangana Development Forum USA (TDF USA) on Tuesday donated six ROS (Riverse Osmosis Plants) to rural primary health centers in Bhoopalpally and Mulugu districts of the State. The District collector Krishna Adithya, who was presiding the event appreciated TDF USA and its members specially Vinay Tummalapally former Ambassdor-USA, Girish Reddy, Jayanth Challa for supporting the project. Collector also requested TDF USA to help in improving educational and healthcare needs in backward mandals of Bhoopalpally and Mulugu districts . Additional Collector Rizwan Basha Sheikh promised to support any future projects.

Speaking on the occasion Murali Chintalpani past president of TDF said that TDF USA is a non-profit organization reaching out in helping fight Covid in all over Telangana especially in remote places and in newly formed and remote districts like Asifabad, Adilabad, Nirmal Mulugu, Jai Shankar Bhupalpally, Peddhapally, remote tribal areas in Khammam, Suryapet, Narayanpet and nagarkurnool and Kalwakurthy. TDF USA members also donated power cleaning equipment to Suryapet hospital.