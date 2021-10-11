Hyderabad: 600 free water tankers diverted to industrial area

Hyderabad: Around 600 free water tankers of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) from MRG Filters Filling Station located at Bahadurpura were being diverted to the Katedan industrial area allegedly for monitory gains. Acting on a tip-off, the Managing Director of HMWS&SB Dana Kishore directed the vigilance team to find out the reason for the huge deployment of free tankers.

The team found that around 550 free water tankers were being diverted in the name of free water tankers for residential areas. The deployed vigilance police captured images and videos of the diverting tankers.

The team also found two metres of the filling station tampered for wrongful gains. Immediately the report was submitted to MD. The inquiry found that daily almost Rs 4-5 lakh (Rs 850 for each tanker) loss was being caused due to the diversion. Monthly almost 15,000 tankers were diverted by the tanker owners and drivers. A case was registered against the owners and drivers of filling stations under Sections 409 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kalapatthar police station.