Hyderabad: 6003 aspirants apply to contest polls on BJP ticket

Hyderabad: Telangana politics has heated up with the assembly election atmosphere. BJP, BRS and Congress parties have increased speed in the election process. Mainly, the saffron party is acting aggressively in Telangana. BJP hopes to win power in Telangana in this election by defeating KCR government. To this extent, strategic works have been prepared from the field level.

Already, BJP is writing strategies under the leadership of Sunil Bansal. In this order, BJP leaders received applications from aspirants to contest in the upcoming assembly elections. With this, there is a huge competition for BJP MLA tickets in Telangana. Applications of candidates from BJP in the upcoming assembly elections are pouring in.

While BJP has been accepting applications from aspirants for the last week, the deadline for applications has expired on Sunday. However, aspirants competed heavily for MLA tickets. More than 6,000 applications for 119 seats are attracting interest.

While applications were received from September 4 to 10, BJP received 6003 applications for 119 constituencies. It is interesting to see that 2,781 applications were received in the last one day. However, aspirants competed heavily for the MLA ticket. It seems that everyone has applied for 3 or 4 positions. Aspirants are making their efforts in the hope that if they do not get the first priority position, they will get an opportunity elsewhere.

• First day: 182 applications on 4th September

• Second day: 178 applications on September 5th

• Third day: 306 applications on September 6th

• Fourth day: 333 applications on September 7th

• firth day: 621 applications on September 8th

• Sixth day: 1603 applications om September 9th

• Seventh day: 2781 applications on September 10

In seven days, a total of 6003 aspirants filed applications to contest the assembly elections. On the other hand, actress Jeevitha Rajasekhar has applied for five assembly segments. She has applied for the seats of Jubilee Hills, Kukatpally, Serilingampally, Sanatnagar and Secunderabad.

It seems that the BJP, which has implemented a new tradition for the selection of candidates in the party, will filter the list of candidates in three stages. A committee will be formed to examine the applications. Screening will be carried out at the district, State and Central party levels.

After processing by the State party, the list will reach the National committee. After that the list of candidates will be announced. The state leadership will soon constitute a committee to examine the applications at the state level. Overall, it seems that the BJP will be more aggressive after the application process is completed.