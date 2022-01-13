Hyderabad: 69 doctors at Osmania General Hospital test COVID-19 positive

A total 69 doctors including medical students tested positive for COVID-19 here at Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad.



B Nagender, superintendent of the hospital said that the number of COVID-19 cases have been increased in the past three days. "Of the total 69 doctors, 20 were under graduates and 10 were post graduates, one associate professor, three assistant professors and 35 house surgeons. All of them were suffering from mild symptoms of COVID-19 and are in home isolation," he said.

There are a total of 400 house surgeons of which 200 are available in the hospital every time. Besides house surgeons, 80 PG students are also working the hospital according the services to 2,500 patients in a day.

"With the Gandhi Hospital turning as COVID-19 care centre, all the emergency cases are being sent to Osmania Hospital," the superintendent said.

It is known that around 119 persons including students and professors at IIT Hyderabad tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.