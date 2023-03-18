Hyderabad: 75 km route electrified by SCR

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) took up another significant step towards the completion of Mission Electrification by electrifying important stretches in Northern Telangana region. As part of it, two vital sections that are Nizamabad-Kamareddy(50km) and Jankampet-Basar (23km) have been electrified. Electrification of these sections will provide a continuous electrified rail-line facility for a distance of 210kmfrom Secunderabad to Basar, including the branch line between Jankampet to Bodhan.

According to SCR officials, this project was sanctioned in 2015-16 for a distance of 783km at an estimated cost of Rs 865 crore. The length of the project in Telangana is approximately 300km between Dharmabad-Kurnool (excluding Manoharabad - Mahabubnagar). Now with the electrification of two new sections, the stretches from Secunderabad to Basar and Gadwal stands electrified. Simultaneously, works are nearing completion in the remaining sections of this project.

The electrification of these rail lines helps in providing seamless movement of trains by avoiding change of traction power.

It also reduces enroute detention of both the coaching and freight trains leading to improvement in the average speed of trains. It has the potential to introduce more trains in these sections due to the enhancement of sectional capacity. It is also an environment-friendly means of powering the trains, while saving fuel costs simultaneously.

Arun Kumar Jain, SCR General Manager stated that Manmad-Mudkhed-Dhone electrification project is one of the important electrification projects being executed in the Zone and once the entire project is completed, it will help provide seamless rail connectivity and enhance operational efficiency.