Hyderabad: 8 special trains to pass thru SCR from September 12

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Railways has decided to run 80 pairs of Time Tabled Special Trains on specific routes from September 12.

Train No. 02615 MGR Chennai Central-New Delhi Special Train will depart MGR Chennai Central at 19.15 hrs from September 12 (Daily) and arrive New Delhi at 06.30 hrs on the second day. In return direction, Train no. 02616 New Delhi-MGR Chennai Central Special train will depart New Delhi at 18.40 hrs from September 14 (Daily) and arrive MGR Chennai Central at 06.20 hrs on the second day.

These trains will also stop at Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, Ramagundam, Manchiryal, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Sevagram, Nagpur, Pandhurna, Amla Jn, Betul, Ghoradongri, Itarsi Jn, Hoshangabad, Habibganj Jn, Bhopal Jn, Vidhisha, Ganj Basoda, Bina Jn, Jhansi Jn, Gwalior, Morena, Dhaulpur, Agra cantt and Mathura Jn stations in both the directions

Train No. 02669 MGR Chennai Central-Chhapra Special Train will depart MGR Chennai Central at 17.40 hrs from September 12 (Monday, Saturday) and arrive Chhapra at 11.45 hrs on the second day. In return direction, Train no. 02670 Chhapra-MGR Chennai Central Special train will depart Chhapra at 21.00 hrs from September 14 (Monday, Wednesday) and arrive MGR Chennai Central at 14.25 hrs on the second day.

These trains will also stop at Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Sevagram, Nagpur, Betul, Itarsi Jn, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Jn, Bhadohi, Varanasi Jn, Ghazipur city, Ballia stations in both the directions

Train No. 02663 Thiruchchirapalli-Howrah will depart Thiruchchirapalli at 16.20 hrs from September 15 (Tuesday, Friday) and arrive Howrah at 03.10 hrs on the second day. In return direction, Train no. 02663 Howrah-Thiruchchirapalli Special train will depart Howrah at 16.10 hrs from September 17 (Thursday, Sunday) and arrive Thiruchchirapalli at 03.05 hrs on the second day.

These trains will also stop at Srirangam, Ariyalur, Vridhachalam, Melmarvathur, Chengapattu, Tambaram, Chennai Egmore, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore and Kharagpur stations in both the directions

Train No. 02976 Jaipur Jn-Mysore Jn Special Train will depart Jaipur at 19.35 hrs from September 14 (Monday, Wednesday) and arrive Mysore at 15.30 hrs on the second day. In return direction, Train no. 02975 Mysore Jn-Jaipur Jn Special train will depart Mysore at 10.40 hrs from September 17 (Thursday, Saturday) and arrive Jaipur at 06.15 hrs on the second day.

These trains will also stop at Durgapura, Sawai Madhopur, Kota Jn, Bhawani Mandi, Nagda Jn, Ujjain Jn, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bhopal, Habibganj, Hoshangabad, Itarsi Jn, Betul, Pandhurna, Nagpur, Sevagram, Chandrapur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Belampalli, Mancheriyal, Kazipet Jn, Kacheguda, Mahbubnagar, Gadwal, Guntakal Jn, Anantapur, Hindupur, Bangalore cantt, K.S Bengaluru and Mandya stations in both the directions

Necessary arrangements will be made to handle the passengers carefully at all stations so as to ensure coordinated movement of the passengers to maintain social distance and other health precautions in the wake of prevailing COVID-19 situation.