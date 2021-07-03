Hyderabad: 9,835 uneven manholes identified for repairs

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has identified 9,835 uneven manholes on city roads and is set to even them to the road level by July 10. Addressing the officials at a review meeting on Saturday, water board MD Dana Kishore said that as part of ongoing Pattana Pragathi works, these manholes would be evened out to the road level by spending around Rs 12 crore. He ordered the officials to take necessary precautions like barricading while making repairs to manholes and finish the works by July 10. Earlier, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao instructed the officials of water board to carry out repairs to manholes as sanitation should be given utmost priority as part of Pattana Pragathi.