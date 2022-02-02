Hyderabad: A bundle of issues bedevil residents of Bandlaguda

Hyderabad: Residents of Bandlaguda of Chandrayangutta are facing severe hardships due to lack of civic amenities. Issues like poor drainage system, poor sanitation, bad roads in by-lanes and open nalas torment the residents and commuters, as the municipality does not bother to solve the issues.

Residents said that the area was being neglected and treated badly by authorities. Sewage overflow on roads has become common in all areas. It leads to water-logging due to which residents face tough times.

Shaik Saleh, a resident of Bandlaguda said, " During monsoon, water overflow is a major concern for us. This problem is persisting from several years. Every year, roads in the colony get flooded. Roads have become bad to worse as they were dug up and not been carpeted again. New roads have not been laid, while the existing roads are filled with potholes."

Garbage scattered roads and streets, piled up trash every few metres and filth-ridden nalas are the scene of the Bandlaguda area. Frustrating over the lack of civic facilities, residents said the appointed public representatives have failed to provide basic civic requirements.

Another resident Khizar Khan said, "Most of the area has open nala passing through the streets and residents are facing inconvenience. "Due to open nala drain water overflows in the streets during monsoon. The municipality must make a note of this issue and solve it permanently."

Syed Faheem, a resident said, "we are vexed up of complaining officials to carry out cleanliness drive in the colony and clear all streets. They are never ears to our problems. Another problem is maintenance of roads which needs to be attended immediately. They are in worst condition since monsoon. It has become a herculean task for both residents and commuters to ply on these roads. With the officials not responding, many residents in the colony even filled the potholes to avoid accidents."

Mosquito menace is very common and yet there is no permanent solution to stop the menace. All our representations to the concerned authorities yield no results and officials advertently turn a blind eye to basic civic issue and we are the ones who are affected with lack of civic amenities.