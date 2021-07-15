Hyderabad: A danger called Gopal Nagar road in Kukatpally!

Hyderabad: Residents of Gopal Nagar, KPHB, are facing difficulty in commuting towards the Manjeera pipeline road, Hafeezpet, as the entire stretch is full of potholes and the rains have made it worse.

Locals alleged that last year they themselves filled the potholes and developed the road and tried to give a temporary solution and waited for a permanent solution by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) but no concert measures have been taken yet.

"As the lane of Manjeera pipe road is blocked we are forced to take long routes. We are fed up of complaining to GHMC regarding repair of roads, as lack of proper infrastructure is causing a lot of in-connivance to the commuters. These roads have also become a death trap and are causing grievous injuries to road users.

As last year we the residents had planned to do it on our own to develop the stretch but that was only a temporary solution and also to awaken the GHMC officials but all went in deaf ears," said Sunil Reddy, a resident of Gopal Nagar.

"Whenever we ask the officials about the they would escape by saying that it would a little as it a huge project, it would take little time and but the condition of the roads remains the same," said Satyapal Reddy, another resident of Gopal Nagar.

"Those commuting from the lane are facing a harrowing experience. We had complained about this issue to the officials concerned but they are only giving false promises. For the past several years we have been facing problems to travel from this lane and now we want a permanent solution," said Ravi, another resident of Gopal Nagar.