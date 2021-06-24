Hyderabad: A place of pride for PV Narasimha Rao

Hyderabad: Statue of former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao is all set to be unveiled this Monday (June 28, 2021) to mark the former PM's birth centenary celebrations.

The installation works are completed at the newly rechristened PV Narasimha Rao Marg which was earlier known as Necklace Road.

Briefing about the status of the work, Adam, EE, Tank Bund, said, "The statue was positioned in the early hours of Tuesday around at 5 am and the installation works are completed and the electrification, greenery works are currently underway."

The 16-feet high statue weighs 2 tonnes that cost around Rs 27 lakh will be installed by the Telangana State Cultural Department. A total of 15 labourers worked for about three weeks to complete the pedestal for the statue. The installation is supported by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to mark the late PM's birth centenary celebrations.

PV Narasimha Rao Centenary Celebration Committee chairman K Keshava Rao informed that the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the former Prime Minister will be in a befitting manner and as a part of the ceremony on June 28, the leader's statue would be unveiled on the Necklace Road, which has been renamed as PV Narasimha Rao Marg.

Beautification at PVNR Marg



One of the city's most popular hangout spots are getting all the more interesting and attractive. The Necklace Road, which has been renamed PV Narasimha Rao Marg, is now prepping up with more for visitors in the form of exclusive theme parks, greener pastures and cycling tracks.

Two elevated walkways have come up at the Marg to add to the beauty of Hussain Sagar. New road carpeting, pavements, increased green cover exclusive parking places, and theme parks facilitate easy access to the popular people's hub.

Adjacent to the statue, people can spot the 'I Love Hyderabad' urban sculpture at People's Plaza. Apart from the street food people can enjoy a variety of cuisines in the drive-in restaurants, lake view restaurants spread across the PV Narasimha Rao Marg. Refurbished Go Karting track, exclusive kids play area and lake view seating arrangements at multiple locations have also enhanced the beauty of the road.