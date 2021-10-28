Hyderabad: A plethora of woes torment Devi Nagar

Main civic issues that colony is facing

♦ Open drains



♦ Stalled works of RK Puram Lake



♦ Narrow roads



♦ Garbage dumped in lanes



♦ Mosquito menace



♦ Broken wall of RK Puram railway station



♦ Open nala

Malkajgiri: From narrow internal roads to open nalas, the residents of Devi Nagar in Vivekanandapuram-Malkajgiri are plagued with a host of civic issues. While open drains are their biggest problem, the development of RK Puram Lake, garbage dumped on the lanes and broken wall of RK Puram railway station also cry for authorities attention.

While locals said that Rs 12 crore were sanctioned to empty the muck-filled RK Puram Lake, the works were stalled midway. Similarly, the nala constructed to drain excess water from the lake during the rainy season has become another cause for concern with the nala now filled with dirty water and unbearable stench emanating from it.

"The nala has also become a big nuisance with foul smell emanating from it engulfing the entire area. Also, it has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Recently, a cow fell into the nala. With a great difficulty, the locals rescued the bovine. There is also a risk for children falling into it. After several complaints, the GHMC has planned put a slab on the nala. However, it placed the slabs near the nala instead on it. It would be better they cover the nala as soon as possible," said Paul, a resident of Devi Nagar.

He further added that the RK Puram Lake development works were started two years ago, but were stopped midway. "Many times, we have requested the authorities to develop the lake and also the lake steps, as we are finding it hard to climb up," he said.

"The dumping of garbage on colony lanes has become another headache with dog and pigs making the mounds their home and posing threat to passers-by. Further, we have complained to South Central Railway officials to penalise the garbage dumpers near the broken wall of RK Puram railway station and fix the wall, however, no concerted efforts were made to address the issue," said Chandra Mouli, secretary, Devi Nagar Resident Welfare Association.

"Most of the works like underground drainage system and drinking water pipeline were completed a few years ago. But the colony residents are eagerly waiting for long-pending major projects like the development of RK Puram Lake, diverting the sewage which is presently going into RK Puram Lake and stormwater open drain of the lake," said BT Srinivasan, President, Devi Nagar Resident Welfare Association.