Hyderabad: ABVP flays Osmania University officials negligence

Hyderabad: AKHIL Bharatiya Vidyarti Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday demanded Osmania University examination branch to immediately release revaluation results of the last semester and extend the deadline for payment of examination fee.

It threatened to lay siege to the examination section if the OU officials fail to meet the demands. Jeevan, State ABVP joint secretary, told the media here that students who wrote the last semester exam had applied for revaluation and been waiting for results.

He said they had paid Rs 500 for each subject for revaliation. "They are anxious as the exam fee payment dates are to end soon. Even if the last semester fee is paid, will the fee be re-charged for the already applied revaluation subjects?, he sought to know.

Jeevan stated that thousands had approached the OU authorities, but contended that they were reckless in response, causing panic among students as they will have to pay penalty if exam fee is not paid on time.