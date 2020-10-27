Hyderabad: Actor Tanishq Reddy's gesture touches hearts

Madhapur: An actor who worked in a couple of Telugu movies, proved to be a real hero in life by coming to the aid of needy and underprivileged. The Sakala Kala Vallabhudu fame, Tanishq Reddy has been serving food, groceries and necessities for the past 200 days to the needy.

Surprisingly, there has been no trending news about his noble service on social media. "It is the activities we do for the wellbeing of the society that makes us the real hero," says Tanishq.

He is proving to be an inspiration for people of all age groups with his social service in a unique way. Tanishq placed a table with a banner 'Needy Desk' in front of his residence at Madhapur. On this table he keeps essentials like toothpastes, soaps, brushes, groceries and stuff that people need daily for survival.

The needy and poor people living in surrounding areas including labourers from Yousufguda come and take the stuff they need. Moreover, after a certain period, people started keeping lists of items they were in need so that Tanishq could get for them.

Speaking about the service, the actor said, "This is my general contribution to the needy people living in and around the society I live. I serve because I know their pain as I too have come from a poor background.

I believe I got a chance to work in movies because I may have helped someone in the past, that's called karma. So, I suggest everyone help people in need as if there is no tomorrow, and when tomorrow comes, then help again."

About the idea of placing the needy desk, he says, "I was moved by the plight of hundreds of construction labourers who had lost their employment. I wanted to help them, but it was a challenge as they came in huge numbers making it difficult to handle. So, I started this initiative 'Needy Desk' for which I received appreciation from all quarters including my colony members and the poor people, he added.

Tanishq Reddy started his film career with supporting roles in Duniya, Aa Aiduguru, Chakiligintha and debuted as a hero in Sakala Kala Vallabhudu and immediately hit success with his role in Dharpanam. Currently the Good Samaritan is working in two projects.