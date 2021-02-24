Hyderabad: Additional garbage transfer station set up in Charminar zone

Chandrayangutta: In order to improve waste collection and transportation in Charminar (south) zone, and to reduce the burden in the only Secondary Collection and Transfer Point (SCTP) in Darulshifa, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has setup another SCTP in Bandlaguda ofChandrayangutta circle.

Around 1,500 metric tonnes of garbage collected from Old city used to be dumped at SCTP in Darulshifa. "Now the burden has been reduced in Darulshifa pointwithinauguration of SCTP in Bandlaguda.Around 65 Swachh auto tippers which collectgarbage in Chandrayangutta, Bandlaguda, Falaknuma and surrounding areas are tipping garbage in the new SCTP and daily more than 40 metric tonnes of waste is being compressed and transferred the main dumping yard located in Jawahar Nagar," said Work Inspector.

"SCTP has fully automated and modern Portable Self-Compactors (PSC). The direct transfer of waste from primary collection vehicles into the PSC ensures minimal manual handling. The Swachh Auto tippers tips off garbage collected from houses directly tipped into PSC.

The PSC has a tray, which pushes the waste inside and compresses the garbage. Large volumes of waste can be compressed in the container. Once the container is filled, a truck mounts the PSC upon itself and takes it to the main dump yard," officer explained.

It may be mentioned here that as a part of this, as many as 90 SCTPs or mini Collection and Transfer Points are being set up by GHMC with each costing around Rs 1.3 crore. The advanced waste management system in Hyderabad is the first-of-its-kind in the country.

This would make the Swachh Auto Tippers collect the waste from the colonies and dump the same at the mini CTPs, doing away with the earlier practice of dumping the waste.

The advanced compactors will collect the waste from secondary collections and transport points and take it to the designated yard. One compactor truck will clear the waste collected by 30 Swachh Auto tippers a day.