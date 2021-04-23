Top
Hyderabad: After CM KCR, KTR tests positive for coronavirus

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) minister KT Rama Rao on Friday tested positive for coronavirus. The minister has moved into home quarantine on the doctor's advice.

He asked the party leaders and people who came close to him to undergo coronavirus tests.

The minister took to Twitter to share the news saying, "I've tested COVID positive with mild symptoms. Currently isolated at home. Those of you who have met me last few days, kindly follow the covid protocol, get tested & take care."

Prayers poured in on Twitter for the minister KT Rama Rao for his speedy recovery.

It is to be notified that the minister tested positive for the virus five days after the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar found to be infected with the virus.

