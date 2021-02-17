Hyderabad: After foot in mouth, Mayor-elect gets in damage control mode

Adarsh Nagar: The GHMC has gone on damage control mode after the newly elected Mayor, G Vijayalaxmi's part of interview to a news channel was trolled on social media, apart from the issue regarding the transfer of an MRO, that was allegedly linked to her in some sections of media.



Ahead of taking charge on February 22 as the Hyderabad Mayor, on Tuesday, Vijayalaxmi clarified over her comments on rains, which she said was distorted while trying to distance herself from the transfer issue of Shaikpet Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO).

It may be mentioned here that after being elected as the Mayor of Hyderabad Vijayalaxmi, in an interview to a Telugu news channel, stated, "I pray to God that for the next five year there should not be rains." This was her solution for the citizens facing hardships during monsoon.

Later,her quote in the interview went viral across the social media platforms giving rise to the question whether the new Mayor-elect wants for rains for the city or not.

Trying to control the damage done, on Tuesday she clarified, "The city received heavy rainfall last year which resulted in flooding. What I meant in the interview was that I pray to God there should not be any floods in the city when it rains next time. I did not mean no rains." Vijayalaxmi also gave a clarification on the transfer of Shaikpet MRO which was linked to her elevation as the Mayor. It was reported that after she was elected the Shaikpet MRO Srinivas Reddy was transferred and was asked to report immediately to the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLC).

The MRO on January 22 lodged a complaint with Banjara Hills police station alleging that over a previous enmity, Vijayalaxmi along with her supporters barged into his office and abused him.

Later, Vijayalaxmihad also lodged a counter-complaint denying the allegation and contended that it was the MRO who abused and assaulted her.

The MRO told the media earlier that he does not hold any grudge against anyone and it was fine that he was transferred.

Giving clarity on the issue, Vijayalaxmi said, "I have nothing to do with the Shaikpet MRO's transfer and I have no role in it. I have not spoken to anyone about this and the MRO also told the media that there was no political pressure on him, and transfers was a departmental proceeding." Earlier, Vijayalaxmi also reacted to the citizens who pointed out the greeting hoardings of her followers, she said, "Heavy fines have been imposed on my followers who had set up flexis and hoardings in the city. This only points out to the fact that everyone is equal before the law and all must adhere to the rules and regulations of the city."