Hyderabad: After road closure, LMA bans walking in SCB limits

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Cantonment road closure and various others seem never-ending. The Local Military Authority (LMA) has put up a board near Rashtrapati Nilayam and Army School, Bolarum, that no civilians are permitted either to walk, run or park vehicles within the Cantonment limits. A few netizens have raised the issue on Twitter and requested the officials to settle the issue.

"This restriction is not acceptable. As daily in the morning there are many people who do walking, as the Army areas are less polluted. Many chose this place as it is near our residences. We are ready to show our ID proofs," said Nikhil, a local.

"Why only the serving and retired army officials are allowed to use the areas; why not we civilians. First of all, in SCB areas the residents have to bear many restrictions, including road closure, night curbs. Now we are not allowed to walk in during morning and evening in the Army areas. At least now the SCB officials should react and take quick action," said a resident of North Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad.