Hyderabad: Agnipath outreach programme organised

Hyderabad: Agnipath outreach programme, aimed at spreading awareness to youth about the new addition of qualification criteria of Class X with ITI or diploma or professional courses to apply for the Agnipath scheme to become Agniveers, was organized by 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad, on Tuesday.

According to the Army officials, the outreach program is also aimed at spreading awareness to many trades of ITI--mechanical, electronic--in addition to welder/refrigeration mechanic. Numerous trades of ITI qualified persons can now apply to the scheme. This will benefit them to earn bonus marks during the selection and recruitment.

Brig. Suresh G, Commandant, EME Centre, highlighted the salient features of the new transformative reform Agnipath scheme for spreading awareness amongst youth about eligibility criteria and selection procedure, benefits on completion of terms of engagement of four years to Agniveers under the scheme.