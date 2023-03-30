Hyderabad: Ahead of Rama Navami Shoba Yatra, mosques, dargahs draped

Hyderabad: To avert any possibility of untoward incident in the parts of Old City, the police officials draped the structures like mosques, dargahs and chillas on the routes of Sri Ram Navami Shoba Yatra procession. The mosques and dargahs in areas like Siddiamber Bazar, Afzal Gunj, Begum Bazar, Gowlipura have been draped with a cloth.

Hyderabad is all set for Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra which is scheduled to be taken out on March 30. It has been a practice adopted by the law enforcement authorities to ensure trouble does not come from any quarter to spoil the festive mood, while making sure that other religious structures are safe from being accidentally smeared with colours. While the five-time prayers continue as normal at these mosques, but one can see a visible change from a distance, as the entire structure is draped in white clothing.

Hyderabad police have made elaborate arrangements to ensure the safety and security of the participants and the general public. CCTV cameras were installed at all important locations, and additional police personnel will be deployed along the procession route. The procession will begin from Seetarambagh temple at 9 am on March 30 and will culminate around 7 pm on the same night at the Hanuman Vyamshala grounds, Koti. The procession will go through Bhoiguda Kaman, Mangalhat police station road, Jali Hanuman, Dhoolpet Puranapul Road, Gandhi Statue, Jumerat Bazar, Begum Bazar Chatri, Siddiamber Bazar, Shanker Sher Hotel, Gowliguda Chaman, Putlibowli crossroads, Koti and Sultan Bazaar before finally reaching its destination at Hanuman Vyamshala.