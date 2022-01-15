Hyderabad: Ailing children with Omicron need extra special care

Hyderabad: Children, suffering from lifestyle diseases and other ailments, will have to be under special care amid growing cases of new Covid variant Omicron. Though reports say the new variant is mild, doctors have cautioned parents to take extra care of their children who are asthma patients. They explained how Covid cases are increasing in children, while calling for precautions and treatment they need to take.



Dr Hari J Kishan, General Physician, Kamineni Hospital said, "Very few children require hospitalisation, particularly those suffering with asthma, on chemotherapy or other therapies and other lifestyle diseases. Only these require mandatory hospitalisation and need special care. They should be regularly monitored by specialist doctors and cannot be given regular medicines or treatment; they require a specific medical treatment, according to their ailments."

Doctors recommend not to get admitted in hospital if infected with Omicron variant. They suggest home quarantine for five-seven days following the isolation guidelines. The common medicine that can be taken is paracetamol, three times day for 5-7 days. This will help cure fever and body pains.

Dr Hari said good nutritious diet and supplements like Vitamin C and multi vitamins will be mainstay of treatment. In rare instances antibiotic is required; it will be Azithromycin 500 mg one tablet five times a day. It is only given to prevent further infection.

"The major reason for children getting infected is that they are under the impression that the virus is mild and many not following the Covid protocols as strictly as asked by the Health department. The common reason for youngsters getting infected is non-adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour."

"To protect self and loved ones, make sure to wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth. Make sure that your hands are clean when you put on and remove your mask. Keep a physical distance of at least 1 metre from others. Avoid poorly ventilated or crowded spaces and open windows to improve ventilation indoors," doctors said.