Hyderabad airport gets ACI accreditation for safe travel during COVID pandemic

The GMR-led Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad has bagged Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) by the Airport Council International (ACI) for maintaining safe hygienic facilities.

According to the release from GMR, the Hyderabad airport is one among the airports in Asia pacific region to receive the accreditation. The release said that the accreditation is the result of the rigorous assessment of the RGIA on the alignment of its health measures with the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines.

Congratulations to @RGIAHyd on becoming #AHAaccredited! The programme promotes the recognition of professional excellence in maintaining safe hygienic facilities:







The Airport Council International (ACI) has taken the notice of health and safety measures being followed for the passengers' and employees' safety at all the terminal areas including departures, arrivals, escalators and elevators, food and beverage services, lounges, facilities and baggage claim area.

In August 2020, the airport managed over 16,000 domestic passengers daily and approximately 170 domestic air traffic movements in a day amid the COVID-19 outbreak while ensuring all the safety standards and contactless travel options.

The airport has installed non-contact, infrared sensor-driven elevators to provide an intuitive travelling experience to the passengers by keeping their safety in mind.