Hyderabad: All arrangements in place for Shah's meet today

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP has made all arrangements to make successful the public meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Nirmal, which is being organised on "Hyderabad Liberation Day' on Friday.

Appealing to people and party activists to make the meeting a grand success, BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Thursday that it would be a 'historic one' as was being organised on the day of Liberation of Hyderabad.

The BJP has been demanding the governments to celebrate the day officially. But both the Congress and TDP governments failed to do it. Even the ruling TRS party, led by KCR, who promised to celebrate the day officially before coming to power, back tracked after assuming the CM's post.

Sanjay, who is on 'Praja Sangram Yatra' to expose the 'misdeeds' of the TRS government, was busy in collecting information on the arrangements for the meeting and interacting with party cadres of districts on teleconferences for the last three days. The yatra entered 20th day on Thursday. It has been receiving overwhelming public response.

About three lakh people from Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Medak and Hyderabad districts are expected to attend the public meeting, the party sources said.

It is leaving no stone unturned to make the meeting a historical event as Shah is visiting Telangana, who is called "Sardar Patel" after the abrogation of Article 370 in J & K.

The meeting is near Veyyi Udala Marri tree where 1,000 Telangana Liberation fighters have been hanged by the 'Razakars' during the erstwhile Nizam's regime.