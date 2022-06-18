Hyderabad: All set for smooth departure of Haj pilgrims

Hyderabad: It is all set for the smooth and safe departure of the Haj pilgrims from the Haj Camp-2022, Hyderabad. The Haj Camp commenced its functioning from Friday with the procedure of RT-PCR test for the pilgrims of the first flight, scheduled to take off on June 20.

Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman Mohammed Saleem inaugurated the RT-PCR test for Covid-19 at Haj House in Nampally. After undergoing tests, pilgrims tested negative were allowed to book their respective flights.

He added that the pilgrims who were tested positive will be quarantined in the Haj House itself and will be allowed to confirm their booking after tested negative. EO B Shafiullah, AEO Mohammed Irfan Shareef, members Syed Nizamuddin and others were present. Princess Esra Hospital will set up an exclusive Medical Camp for the convenience of the Haj pilgrims at Haj Camp.

He further said that as many as 3,000 pilgrims from the Telangana state, besides adjoining districts of neighboring Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to leave for the sacred journey from Hyderabad Haj Camp this year.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the comfortable stay of the pilgrims hailing from districts, he said and added that eight chartered flights of Saudi Airlines will carry the pilgrims. Apart from the officials and staff of 23 departments a number of dedicated volunteers will coordinate for the smooth conduct of the Haj Camp-2022.