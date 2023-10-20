Hyderabad: All-women Qunoot-e-Nazila prayers for Gaza held in city

Hyderabad : To express solidarity with the people of Gaza and protest against Israel’s action in Palestine, a group of women organised a ‘Qunoot-e-Nazila’ prayer at the Eidgah Hazrath Ujaleshah, Saidabad on Thursday.

A large number of women attended the prayers in response to the organisers’ appeal to the community to express solidarity and make Dua for the safety of the people who are in distress.

The organisers strongly condemned Israel’s aggression in Gaza, urging fair-minded citizens to speak out against this oppression. They highlight the dire situation in Gaza, where basic necessities like water, electricity, and fuel have been cut off, turning it into an open prison.

Apart from Qunoot-e-Nazila prayers, several silent protests or flash protests are being regularly organised in Hyderabad in the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas-Hezbollah conflict that started this month.

Moreover, after Friday prayers, a ‘Qunoot-e-Nazila’ prayer will be held at Jamia Masjid in Darulshifa. The special prayers will be followed by the Friday sermon by Maulana Jafar Pasha.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) to hold a public meeting-protest on Monday at the party headquarters, Darussalam, to condemn the atrocities on Palestinians. AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi stated that the heads of all political parties and organisations will be invited to the protest for Gaza. He said however, ‘no political/election speeches will be made’.