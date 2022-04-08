Hyderabad: Allow biz till wee hours, AIMIM pleads with CP

Hyderabad: A delegation of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leaders led by party General Secretary and MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri called on Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand on Thursday, and submitted a representation requesting him to allow the business establishments to run late night hours during the Ramzan month.

Pasha Quadri told the Commissioner that as a practice, authorities do allow business establishments to remain open till the wee hours of the next day during Ramzan. "Each year, the establishments will be open till late night during Ramzan and for this year, the party has requested the police commissioner to ensure that the markets are open till late night to facilitate trade," said Pasha Quadri.

Later, he said that the Commissioner had assured them that markets would be allowed to run till the wee hours of the next day and that there would be no forceful closure of establishments at midnight.

He appealed to the business establishments to run their shops peacefully and maintain peace in the holy month of Ramzan.

MLAs Jaffar Hussain Meraj (Nampally), Moazzam Khan (Bahadurpura), Kausar Mohiuddin (Karwan), MLCs Syed Amin-ul-Hasan Jaffri and Mirza Riyal-ul-Hasan Effandi were also present.