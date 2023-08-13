Hyderabad: Alumnus KTR lays foundation for Nizam College boys’ hostel

Hyderabad : MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new block of boys’ hostel and classroom buildings at an estimated cost of Rs 18.75 crore on the Nizam College campus in Hyderabad on Saturday.

He was accompanied by Ministers P Sabhitha Indra Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Md Mahmood Ali. The buildings will be constructed by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

The Minister who was a student of Nizam College between 1993 and 96, said that he was proud that his name was attached with the college, as a student.“I am proud of being an alumnus of Nizam College and each time when I visit it I recall my student life and this gives me immense pleasure,” he said.

He said that the idea of a boys’ hostel was in line with the provision for newly constructed hostels for girls. For these projects the institution has received funds from the Education department and more than Rs 40 crore was being sanctioned from HMDA. This, according to him, will provide more space for accommodating students who come from various districts to the city for higher studies.

As part of improving facilities at Osmania University, he said that the State government was committed to supporting education. He listed out different projects which are on the anvil, including link road between the University and Adikmet at a cost of Rs 16 cr and construction of additional 10 classrooms, apart from boys’ hostel. Taking a dig at former Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy who recently joined BJP, KTR said that despite being an alumnus of Nizam College, during his tenure he failed to sanction any amount for development of the institution.