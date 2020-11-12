Hyderabad: Alwal cries hoarse as major needs not met

Alwal: One of the major residential areas of the twin city, Alwal under GHMC, is the home of historic Venkateswara temple. It is connected to the major places in Hyderabad like Secunderabad, Shamirpet, Medchal and Bowenpally.

Though the GHMC elections in Alwal would bring new promises from the candidates, but it must be noted that three out of four important promises were yet to be fulfilled. Re-laying of internal roads, streetlights at every 100 metres and de-silting of stormwater drains and both the lakes Kotha Cheruvu and Chinnarayuni Cheruvu were the three major unfulfilled promises. These issues were taken to the notice of GHMC officials and local corporator Chinthala Vijayshanti many times but still nothing was done, people complain. Just a couple of hours of rain is makes the life of people here miserable

Rainwater mixed with drain water inundates their houses. This problem is acute in all most all the colonies including Bharathi Nagar, Vasavi Nagar, Surya Nagar, Janaki Nagar BHEL Colony under ward no 134 says Manoj Mathur, a resident of Bharathi Nagar. Dr GV Rao, general secretary of Greater Alwal Allied Service Association (GAASA), told The Hans India that several works in this ward were pending for many years. Unless desiliting of major nalas is not done, things would not improve and that is one aspect which the local representative and GHMC has been ignoring, he said.

DEMANDS OF LOCALS

Road from Shivalayam to Ambedkar Statue maintaining a slope for smooth flow of water from Kotha Cheruvu to Chinnaraya Cheruvu.

• Laying of sewage pipelines and desilt drains

• Re-laying of all the internal roads

• Proper erection streetlights and electrical poles

WHAT THE CORPORATOR PROMISED

• All internal road will be

re-laid

• Proper electrification

• A streetlight every 100 meters

• Desilting and cleaning of all drains and the lakes



