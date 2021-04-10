Hyderabad: Anjaiah Nagar water woes to be solved

Rahmath Nagar: The GHMC officials on Friday attended to the water issue at Anjaiah Nagar in Rahmath Nagar and also in areas surrounding SPR Hills. The civic body team visited the colony in response to The Hans India report ("Plight of Anjaiah Nagar, they get water only six times a month") published on April 9.

The officials reviewed the water supply situation in the area and gave clarity on evolving a permanent solution. Holding out an assurance for regular water supply shortly, a GHMC official said there was a need for laying a new pipeline connection which can solve all water issues. "We have so far supplied water through tankers to the area. We need to lay a pipeline for water supply. We will be on the job," he stated.

Residents of Anjaiah Nagar and SPR Hills expressed happiness over the assurance given by officials on regular water supply."After hundreds of complaints were submitted, happy to share that, after The Hans India highlighted our water crisis, GHMC officials immediately responded and assured to solve the problem.

My humble thanks to the daily," said Shekar, a resident of Anjaiah Nagar, who had lodged complaints to officials.