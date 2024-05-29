Hyderabad: Another man dies of injuries from motorcycle explosion

Hyderabad: Another individual who sustained burn injuries in the motorcycle explosion died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday, raising the death toll to four. The incident occurred on May 3. Nine people, including two policemen, sustained injuries when a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle caught fire and exploded in the middle of a road in Moghalpura. Abdul Raheem, the owner of the motorcycle who suffered severe burns, lost his life after battling his injuries for 25 days. Three other people who were trying to put out the flames died due to injuries in the incident previously.

The incident transpired when Raheem and a relative were going on the motorcycle, and it caught fire. In the video of the incident, the policemen are visible along with others, including one individual attempting to extinguish the fire with water from a hose. Suddenly, the Bullet bike explodes, and a massive fire engulfs the area for a brief moment.