  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Another man dies of injuries in motorcycle explosion

Hyderabad: Another man dies of injuries in motorcycle explosion
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: One more person who sustained burn injuries in the motorcycle explosion died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday, taking the toll to two....

Hyderabad: One more person who sustained burn injuries in the motorcycle explosion died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday, taking the toll to two. Nine people, including two policemen, were injured when a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle caught fire and exploded in the middle of a road at Moghalpura on Sunday.

Apart from the two policemen, a photographer also sustained burns while all of them were trying to put out fire that began after the Bullet motorcycle suddenly caught fire in the middle of a road at Bhavani Nagar road, Moghalpura.

A couple were going on the motorcycle when a fire broke out in the engine, and they got down immediately. Locals after noticing it rushed to their rescue and were trying to douse the fire using available resources. In a video of the incident from Hyderabad, a few people were using a water pipe to contain the fire from the motorcycle when suddenly it exploded.

The fuel tank of the Bullet motorcycle exploded, it is believed. Two people of the nine injured – Nadeem and Shaukath Ali – sustained severe burns and were under treatment. Nadeem died during treatment on Monday, while Shaukath Ali died on Tuesday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X