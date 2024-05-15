Hyderabad: Another man dies of injuries in motorcycle explosion

Hyderabad: One more person who sustained burn injuries in the motorcycle explosion died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday, taking the toll to two. Nine people, including two policemen, were injured when a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle caught fire and exploded in the middle of a road at Moghalpura on Sunday.

Apart from the two policemen, a photographer also sustained burns while all of them were trying to put out fire that began after the Bullet motorcycle suddenly caught fire in the middle of a road at Bhavani Nagar road, Moghalpura.

A couple were going on the motorcycle when a fire broke out in the engine, and they got down immediately. Locals after noticing it rushed to their rescue and were trying to douse the fire using available resources. In a video of the incident from Hyderabad, a few people were using a water pipe to contain the fire from the motorcycle when suddenly it exploded.

The fuel tank of the Bullet motorcycle exploded, it is believed. Two people of the nine injured – Nadeem and Shaukath Ali – sustained severe burns and were under treatment. Nadeem died during treatment on Monday, while Shaukath Ali died on Tuesday.