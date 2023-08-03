Hyderabad: Apollo cardiologists perform mitral valve procedure on woman

Hyderabad: A team of cardiologist at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, led by Dr Ranga Reddy, an interventional cardiologist specialising on structural heart disease, introduced a ground-breaking procedure, the MitraClip procedure without surgery, for the first time in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, to treat an 87-year-old woman Ms Leela Nair, with recurrent heart failures.

The complex and novel procedure involving unique double MitraClip procedure for this patient with severe mitral valve regurgitation or blood leaking backwards through the mitral valve, was done under the guidance of senior cardiologists Dr Manoj Agarwal, and Dr PC Rath, and senior cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Alla Gopala Krishna Gokhale.

Mitral valve regurgitation or leakage of valve, a prevalent heart disease, occurs when the valve between the left heart chambers fails to close properly, leading to the backward leakage of blood.

It affects around 24 million people worldwide, ranking as the third most common form of valvular heart disease.

Conventional treatment involves minimal-invasive mitral valve surgery, which may be effective but poses high procedural complications for older patients or high-risk patients.

The non-surgical MitraClip procedure offers a good alternative, improving patient outcomes for those with severe Mitral valve regurgitation.