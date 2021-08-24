Hyderabad: Applicants for driving licence test slot booking at Bandlaguda RTO face hurdles 

Bandlaguda: Most of the applicants in the southern part of the city are facing difficulties in slot booking for driving licence (driving licence) tests in Bandlaguda RTO track. Apart from the applicants of Charminar, Bahadurpura and Falaknuma mandals, all other applicants in parts of the Old City are forced to book a slot in other RTO tracks in the city.

As per Transport Department, applicants can book for driving tests on any track of their own

choice in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal Malkajgiri districts. The idea of slot booking is to give them choices to suit the applicant's convenience.

According to a social activist, the applicants residing in many parts of the old city except the Charminar, Bahadurpura and Falaknuma mandals are not able to book a slot in Bandlaguda RTO track. "Bandlaguda track has been limited for only three mandal applicants by the authorities, as remaining applicants were forced to take an appointment in Nagole RTO or other tracks in the city. Even as per transport authorities, one can take an appointment in any track in the city with their convenience, but daily hundreds of applicants of the Old City are facing difficulties and booking an appointment in faraway RTO tracks," said, Mohammed Mahmood Hussain, a social activist at the Old city.

The applicants from areas like Hafiz Baba Nagar, Chandrayangutta, Barkas, Rakshapuram, Santosh Nagar which is nearby within a radius of 3-5 km, and other areas including Yakutpura, Rein Bazar, and other parts in Old City, are enforced to visit Nagole track."

It has also been observed that a large number of applicants are taking an appointment at Nagole and the RTO is witnessing a flood of applicants. The issue has to be solved by the authorities and allow Bandlaguda RTO for all applicants," he added.

Mohammed Muneer, a resident of Chandrayangutta said, "For applying permanent licence and booking slot at a track nearby in Bandlaguda RTO, there is no Bandlaguda track in option and they found that it is limited for only a few mandals."

I live nearby RTO and applying for driving licence test in nearby Bandlaguda track there is no option and had to visit far away track in Nagole," he added.

While another applicant Akhil Reddy, resident of Rakshapuram said, "When I visited the Nagole track there are too many applicants were accumulated and waiting for hours in a queue for driving test."