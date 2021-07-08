Hyderabad: Applications invited for apprentice posts in SBI

Hyderabad: The Central Recruitment and Promotion wing of State Bank of India has invited applications from candidates for appointment as apprentices. The number of posts is 6,100, of them 125 are in Telangana and 100 in Andhra Pradesh.

The apprentice training period is one year. Eligibility is pass in graduation from any recognised university or Institute. The candidates should be aged between 20 and 28 years as on October 31, 2020. There will be age relaxation for SC, ST, OBC, PWD candidates, as per rules. A monthly stipend of Rs. 15,000 will be paid during the one year training.

The candidates will be selection of candidates on the basis of online written exam, local language test and medical test. July 26 is the last date for online applications to be sent to website:https://bank. sbi/web/careers, https://apprenticeshipindia.org