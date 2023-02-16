  • Menu
Hyderabad: Applications invited for fire & safety courses

National Centre for Fire & Safety Engineering (NCFSE), Hyderabad has invited online applications for admission in Government of India certified fire & health safety, industrial safety courses

Hyderabad: National Centre for Fire & Safety Engineering (NCFSE), Hyderabad has invited online applications for admission in Government of India certified fire & health safety, industrial safety courses. Candidates with SSC, Intermediate, Degree, Diploma and Engineering degrees can apply online for respective courses.

Courses offered are Sub-fire Officer, PG diploma in fire technology & industrial safety, PG diploma in fire & safety engineering, advanced diploma in industrial safety, PG diploma in occupational health safety & environment, diploma in fire technology & industrial safety, health sanitary inspector. Duration of the courses is six months to one year.

NCFSE Hyderabad offers a 25% fee subsidy in the form of concession in the course fee to SC, ST, BC, EBC, OBC, minority, ex-serviceman, and their children.

Candidates will be getting better opportunities in oil & gas industry, mining, plantation & erecting, thermal power stations, construction, airports, MNCs. February 25 is the last date for submitting application online to www.ncttindia.com or call 9701496748.

