Hyderabad: Aquino squadron bags Commandant’s Banner

Hyderabad: Air Force Academy, Dundigal is the cradle of training for cadets of flying and ground duty branches and technical officers of IAF.

The Autumn Term 2023 commenced in July this year. After joining the academy, the Flight Cadets are divided into six squadrons. In order to foster the spirit of camaraderie, leadership and sportsmanship, various competitions are organised throughout the training period.

The inter-squadron drill competition marks the culmination of these competitions in the schedule of training at AFA. The flight cadets presented a spectacular march-past in synchrony with ‘martial’ tunes played by the IAF band.

Air Marshal S Shrinivas, Vishisht Seva Medal, Commandant, AFA presented trophies to the winners of various competitions. Aquino Squadron bagged the winner’s trophy for the inter-squadron drill competition.

The ‘Commandant’s Banner’ is conferred to the Squadron, based on overall performance in various Inter-Squadron competitions including Sports, Debate, Quiz, Cross Country, Drill and Academics that are conducted as part of the training of Flight Cadets during the current term.

The winning Squadron is called the ‘Champion Squadron’ and the Cadets of this Squadron have the privilege of wearing a lanyard on the right shoulder over the uniform during the next semester.

It was a moment of immense pride and a sense of achievement for the Cadets of Aquino Squadron when Air Marshal S Shrinivas, Vishisht Seva Medal,

Commandant, AFA presented the coveted ‘Commandant’s Banner’ for Autumn Term 2023 to Prachi Sharma, the Squadron Cadet Adjutant (SCA). The banner was presented during a splendid ceremony held at AFA, Dundigal.