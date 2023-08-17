Hyderabad: Architects’ team wraps up study on stepwells, report to be out soon

Hyderabad: Following the formation of Telangana as a separate State in 2014, there has been a notable resurgence in the promotion and celebration of Telangana’s unique culture and identity. This resurgence has been marked by a renewed sense of pride and a strong desire to distinguish Telangana’s culture and history from that of other Telugu-speaking State Andhra Pradesh.

The Hyderabad Designer Forum, led by its President Yeshwant Ramamurthy, embarked on a significant initiative aimed at studying and documenting the lost glory of step wells in Telangana. Under his leadership, along with a dedicated team, this initiative involved comprehensive research and documentation of these historical step wells which has been completed and it is likely to be released in the next six to eight weeks.

Narrating his journey in documentation of these stepwells to The Hans India, Yeshwant Ramamurthy says, “Driven by a deep curiosity to explore the rural architecture of Telangana, I embarked on a journey that led me to Kichannapalle village in Sangareddy district. During my visit, I visited gadhi (residence of the village headman). It was here, in the midst of this community, that I received a fascinating piece of information from one of the villagers—an intriguing step well lay hidden.”

My interest was immediately piqued by this revelation. As I laid my eyes upon the step well, a sense of wonder and curiosity surged within me, propelling me to delve deeper into its history and significance, he added.

There was lack of awareness about the step wells and no records were maintained by State archaeology, revenue or endowments departments prior to the documentation of these step wells.

Adding further, he said, “In the presence of Minister for Urban Development, K T Rama Rao, I had the privilege of delivering a presentation that showcased my research and findings on the rural architecture of Telangana. His enthusiasm and interest in the subject were palpable, further motivating me to delve deeper into this exploration.

The study I embarked upon was initially made possible through a grant received from the Kakatiya Heritage Trust and JNFAU (Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University). This support provided the essential foundation for our research, allowing to delve into the intricate details of Telangana’s rural architectural heritage, particularly focusing on step wells``.

However, the endeavour wasn’t without its challenges. During the meticulous process of documenting these historically significant step wells, we recognised the need for professional expertise, and therefore engaged the services of trained surveyors. One of the critical aspects of our research was to ensure the authenticity of the information we gathered. Given the absence of written historical records, we heavily relied on the oral narratives shared by the villagers. These accounts served as a rich source of insights into the past, and we had to take great care to verify and cross-reference these stories.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Hyderabad Design Forum (HDF) for the research and publication of ‘The Forgotten Stepwells of Telangana’ in February 2023 for further research and collaboration. The study of stepwells is a microcosm of history, agriculture, religion, and other various facets of society. A team of nine architects, each voluntarily researching a different aspect analysed the role of these wells in the socio, religious and agrarian lives of Telangana.

The architects are thoroughly investigating a multitude of disciplines in their examination of the captivating inverted architecture. This comprehensive research encompasses hydrology, geology, Vastu and Agama building codes, gender behaviour, historical contexts, folklore, and iconography. The intent is to unravel the intricate layers of significance woven into this unique architectural form. Kalpana Ramesh, founder of RainWater Project, who was one of the architects involved in the documentation says, “From hidden wells nestled in quaint streets to forgotten ones deep within enchanting forests, and even tales of coiled serpents guarding secret depths—these past five years have woven a tapestry of adventure and fulfillment unlike any other.”

There exists a world beyond the confines of standard history and the conventional knowledge of architectural wonders. The allure of these water systems, as I traced their paths, transcended mere academic pursuit. May a hundred more Bansilalpet stepwells bloom, a cascade of rejuvenated heritage, a celebration of water’s timeless dance through the corridors of time, she added.