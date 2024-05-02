Hyderabad: Army officer saves two-month-old baby

Hyderabad: A two-month-old infant girl was found in a dire condition, suffering from severe malnutrition and a high fever.

She was rescued by Army Officer Major Shashank and taken to Niloufer Hospital for urgent medical care. As he made his way home, the Army Major came upon a distressing scene beneath the Chandrayangutta flyover; a two-month-old baby girl was lying on the ground next to her intoxicated parents. The infant was in a desperate condition, crying with multiple injuries to her body and suffering from a high fever.

The army officer swiftly coordinated with the Chandragutta police and arranged for an ambulance to evacuate the child to Niloufer Hospital. He personally ensured that the baby's condition was monitored by visiting the hospital. The infant was admitted to the NICU for treatment. The officer is currently employed with DMRL, DRDO in Hyderabad.