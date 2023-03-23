Hyderabad: 'Arogya Mahila' evokes good response

Hyderabad: In the first week of Tuesday (March 14), tests were conducted for 4,793 women, out of which 975 women were given necessary medication. Those who were required to have a higher level of medical care were taken to the nearest referral centre. Women have expressed happiness that a day has been set aside for them and medical services were being provided.

Although there was a health problem, some family members do not wish to tell, some did not know about the symptoms of the disease and some will be in a situation where they have to bear the cost.

Now such people go to health women's centres and get free treatment, tests and medicines under the scheme.

According to officials, 6,328 women visited the Arogya Mahila Clinics on the second Tuesday on March 21. Of these, 3,753 people underwent breast cancer diagnostic tests, 884 cervical cancer diagnostic tests, 3,783 oral cancer diagnostic tests, 718 urinary bladder infections diagnostic tests, 1,029 micronutrient deficiency diagnostic tests, 777 thyroid tests, and 477 vitamin-D deficiency tests and also conducted CBP tests for 1,294 people.

Health Minister T Harish Rao had formally launched this programme in Karimnagar on March 8 on the occasion of International Women's Day. In the first phase, medical services began in 100 centres in 24 districts across the State. It will be expanded to 1,200 centres in a phased manner. In these centres, eight types of medical services are provided every Tuesday exclusively for women.