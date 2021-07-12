Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi reiterates support for OGH new building

Malakpet: In view of the anticipated third wave of Covid, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi inaugurated a 23-bedded Covid care ward and an in-house oxygen plant in Malakpet on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the shortage of beds and ventilators cost us many lives during the second wave. Covid treatment is expensive and hospitals like these can help patients save their hard earned money during times of crisis. "Doctors and nurses risk their lives to save Covid patients by choosing to work in Covid wards," he added.

Referring to the Osmania General Hospital controversy he said, "Saving lives is more important than saving heritage. If you want to save heritage, save it, but if you want to save lives, and save money, we need a new building for Osmania Hospital."

The condition of Osmania Hospital has been deteriorating with every passing day. Osmania Hospital needs a built-up area of 20 lakh square feet. "People criticizing his party for supporting the Osmania hospital's new building are neither aware of the situation at Osmania Hospital nor have ever visited it for treatment."

One must support the movement for building the new Osmania Hospital building. He said, "When Chief Minister can demolish the Warangal Jail and build two towers in its place, why not Osmania Hospital Medical College which is the oldest medical college in the country."

He also pointed "The annual number of surgeries has decreased from 90,000 to 45,000 at Osmania Hospital. We will not let the government escape the Osmania Hospital issue, by citing heritage concerns."

He assured to extend cooperation to the Sahayata Trust run Indo US hospital to further, improve healthcare infrastructure and Covid preparedness facilities there with the help of the MP fund.

Earlier this year, the trust has been actively engaging in fighting Covid-19 in its own way. Sahayata Trust imported over 400 high-quality oxygen concentrators from the UK and donated them to different charities for helping Covid affected patients. The setting up of a Covid Isolation Ward and the upcoming in-house oxygen plant are to ensure the safety and security of Covid infected people.

High-quality oxygen concentrators with dual output, dialysis machines and even an in-house Oxygen plant that is due for import on July 15 will provide incessant medical support to Covid patients. Once operational, the oxygen plant funded by IMRC, USA and implemented by the Sahayata Trust, which manages the Indo US Hospital, will be able to provide 24x7 liquid medical oxygen for Covid -19 patients at the hospital.

"In case of emergencies, free refills of oxygen cylinders will be provided by the Trust," said Sahayata Trust CEO Syed Aneesuddin. Malakpet MLA Ahmed Balala, Sahayata Trust trustees Shahid Ghori, Mohammed Waliullah and noted economist Prof Amirullah Khan were also present on this occasion.