Hyderabad: Assembly, Council heads take second Covid jab

Punjagutta: Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy took the second jab of the corona vaccine at NIIMS Hospital here on Wednesday.

They urged the people not to hesitate to take Covid vaccination and said the people should strictly follow all the Covid safety protocols amid the surging Covid cases in the State.

Srinivas Reddy took his first jab on March 3. He informed media that there were no side-effects after taking the vaccine and that he was absolutely fine. He noted that taking vaccines would greatly increase immunity.

He also stressed on mandatorily wearing masks, sanitisation and maintaining social distancing. "People are neglecting the virus spread and should adhere to all the safety norms," pleaded Sukender Reddy.