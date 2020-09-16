Hyderabad: Assembly to adjourn sine die today

Hyderabad: The ongoing monsoon session of the Assembly will adjourn sine die on Wednesday as against the earlier decision of holding the session till September 28.



This decision was taken at the special meeting of the floor leaders held on Tuesday. The Speaker explained to the members that about 50 officials, who have been attending the Assembly session belonging to the Assembly secretariat and other government officials, are said to have tested Covid positive.

All floor leaders also felt that it would be better if the Assembly session was curtailed. Hence Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said the Assembly would take up the listed discussion on the GHMC on Wednesday and would adjourn sine die. This discussion assumes importance since the GHMC elections are scheduled to be held early next year.

This would provide a platform for the government to showcase its achievements, including widening of the roads, despite Corona pandemic and other developmental activities taken up by the GHMC. MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao will give the reply to the debate and the issues raised by the Opposition members.