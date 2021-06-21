Hyderabad: Auto driver's son becomes IAF officer

Dundigal: The son of an auto driver from Vizag, G Gopinadh, has become a become a commissioned officer in the Indian Air Force.

He is the only one from both the Telugu States to be selected as an IAF officer this year. He was commissioned as a flying officer at the graduation ceremony held at the Air Force Academy here on Saturday.

His father Suribabu, who resides at SIG Nagar, in Arilova, has been an auto driver for the past 25 years. He has put strenuous efforts to enable Gopinadh achieve his dream of joining the IAF.

Although the young man joined a degree course against the wishes of his father, he had a dream to join defence forces, like his grandfather, who worked as a sepoy in the army. To pursue his ambition, he joined the IAF as an airman.

After joining the IAF, Gopinadh completed degree and did PG in distance mode from Andhra University. He was promoted as cryptographer last year. His dream came true when he cleared the Staff Selection Commission examination to become an IAF officer.