Hyderabad: Awareness campaign to achieve 100% vaccination

Hyderabad: As part of an awareness campaign with the intent to achieve 100 per cent Covid-19 vaccination in Hyderabad, Karwan MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan along with health department officials took out a door-to-door awareness drive at Resham Bagh in Golconda and appealed the citizens to get vaccinated.

During the awareness drive, they walked through Resham Bagh, Masjid-e-Hanzala lane, Golconda and surrounding areas with placards and posters on awareness on vaccines 'Take vaccination and save life' and 'Don't hesitate and let's vaccinate' and explained them to get inoculated.

Mumtaz said as most of the people are unaware, hesitant and not willing to get vaccinated, he appealed them to inoculate themselves in the nearby special vaccination drives.