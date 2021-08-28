Hyderabad: 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrated at MCR HRDI; awards presented to vendors

Jubilee Hills: In order to commemorate the monumental celebrations of the 75th year of India's Independence the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TSREDCO) on Friday presented 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Awards 2021' to the best performing vendors at Dr MCR HRD Institute of Telangana.

As part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) will be hosting a set of activities during the week 23 to 27 August 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest of the programme, N Janaiah, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of TSREDCO said, "Government of India has noticed the importance of recognizing the efforts taken by the vendors in the country towards successful implementation and achieving the targeted capacity of 'Solar Rooftop Installations'. Accordingly directed to felicitated and present awards to the best-performing vendors."

He further informed that the Telangana State DISCOMS through TSREDCO is implementing a gird connected rooftop solar GCRT Phase-2 scheme for rooftop solar installations. On the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav silver and gold awards were presented to Suntek Energy System Pvt Ltd which took first place in capacity under state category, Budding Leaf Infratech Pvt Ltd stood in second place. In the rural category, the first place in numbers award was presented to Solar Guru Khammam, and second place to Suntek Energy Systems, Sri Balaji Solar Energies and in the new firm category first place award was presented to Freyr Energy Services Pvt Ltd, second place was given to ASUM Energy.

Golden award winner Radhika Choudary, Co-Founder and Director for the new firm said, "Solar is very useful today, hospitals, petrol pumps, and other commercial establishments should opt solar and for residential areas and apartments as the government is providing subsidy they should avail solar net metering to get zero electricity bill by availing the residential subsidy by installing solar plant on the rooftop one can get back money within 36 months."

A Gopal Rao Chairman and Director TSNPDCL along with S Swamy Reddy, Director/IPC and RAC TSSPCL, P Ganapathi, Director, IPC and RAC TSNPDCL, and GSV Prasad, General Manager of TSREDCO presented awards to its vendors. The Project Director of TSREDCO Ch Amarendar Reddy and the entire staff of TSREDCO participated in the programme.