Hyderabad: Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration in Bahadurpura

Bahadurpura: As a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, on Day-7 a webinar was conducted on Malabar Pied Hornbill by the Curator, Nehru Zoological Park in Bahadurpura on Sunday. During which a presentation was given by Pooja Powar, a wildlife biologist.

About 60 wildlife experts, NGO's, veterinarians, biologists actively participated in the webinar which lasted for one and half hour

V V L Subhadra Devi, Curator thanked one and all for participating in the webinar and the week-long programmes which came to an end on Sunday.

On the day of conclusion, she expressed happiness and satisfaction and thanked the Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi for giving the opportunity on this big platform for showcasing the successful breeding and rehabilitation programme on Mouse Deer and other week-long programmes.