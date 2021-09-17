Hyderabad: B Govardhan appointed TSRTC chairman

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday nominated TRS MLA Bajireddy Govardhan as the new chairman of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

Govardhan is a four-time MLA and represents Nizamabad Rural Assembly segment.

Earlier, he was elected from Armoor in 1999 and Bhanswada in 2004. A key leader from Nizamabad district, he debuted in politics by unanimously getting elected as sarpanch of Chimanpalli.

The TSRTC chairman's post has been vacant for some time. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had recently appointed IPS officer VC Sajjanar as the MD; and now the new chairman. Earlier, former TRS leader S Satyanarayana was the chairman.