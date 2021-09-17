  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: B Govardhan appointed TSRTC chairman

TRS MLA Bajireddy Govardhan
x

TRS MLA Bajireddy Govardhan

Highlights

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday nominated TRS MLA Bajireddy Govardhan as the new chairman of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday nominated TRS MLA Bajireddy Govardhan as the new chairman of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

Govardhan is a four-time MLA and represents Nizamabad Rural Assembly segment.

Earlier, he was elected from Armoor in 1999 and Bhanswada in 2004. A key leader from Nizamabad district, he debuted in politics by unanimously getting elected as sarpanch of Chimanpalli.

The TSRTC chairman's post has been vacant for some time. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had recently appointed IPS officer VC Sajjanar as the MD; and now the new chairman. Earlier, former TRS leader S Satyanarayana was the chairman.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X